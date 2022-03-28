Man, 60, shot and critically wounded inside Queens pawn shop

A man working in a Queens pawn shop was shot in the head and critically wounded Monday afternoon, police said.

The 60-year-old victim was shot at the Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Ave. and 179th St. at about 1 p.m.

Medics took him to Jamaica Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, cops said.

Police were still looking into whether the man was shot following an argument or a robbery gone wrong, cop sources said.

Police have not yet arrested the shooter.