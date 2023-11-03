Man, 60, threw rifle cartridges at Buckingham Palace

A man who threw rifle cartridges through the gates of Buckingham Palace has pleaded guilty to six charges.

David Huber, of Banks Gate Farm, North Stainmore, was detained by armed police near the gates of the palace on 2 May.

The 60-year-old had travelled to London with rifle cartridges and a lock knife in his bag, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The case was adjourned until 19 January for sentencing. Judge Michael Fanning warned him that a prison sentence was an option.

Huber pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a prohibited weapon - a stun gun found in his home - and possession of a knife in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

King Charles was not in the palace at the time of the incident, which happened four days before the coronation.

Following the offences, a cordon was put up and a controlled explosion was carried out.

Police said at the time it was not being treated as terror related.

