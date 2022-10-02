Man in his 60s in critical condition after alley fight in downtown Fresno, police say

A man was stabbed Saturday night near downtown Fresno.

Police responded to the stabbing just before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of San Joaquin Street and found a man stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

The man, who is in his 60s, was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said there was a fight in an alley at San Joaquin Street before someone stabbed the man.

The motive to the stabbing is not clear and there is no suspect description, Ruiz said..

Detectives are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.