Man in 60s in serious condition after shooting in Osceloa Forest area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person in serious condition after a shooting in the Osceola Forest area.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Soutel Dr. in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, Officers discovered a man in his 60s suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso area in serious condition.

JSO reported the shooting occurred inside a vehicle and the suspect is known to the victim.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting an investigation.

It is unknown at this time what occurred leading up to the shooting.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.