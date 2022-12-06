Man in his 60s struck and killed. Fresno Police arrest man who wouldn’t leave scene

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fresno on Monday, police said.

In the chaotic aftermath, a nurse performed life-saving measures in vain and a man was arrested for disobeying police commands.

The collision took place at 5:45 p.m. at West Ashlan and North Blythe avenues, west of Highway 99.

Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs said a driver was traveling westbound on Ashlan when he passed through the intersection at Blythe going 30 to 35 mph and he didn’t see the man before colliding with him.

The man, who is in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the nurse attempted life-saving measures.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative, Biggs said.

Officers were talking to witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video. A shopping center is nearby where the crash happened.

It’s unknown if the victim was in the crosswalk, Biggs said.

Alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the collision.

A man was arrested for being inside the investigation scene while holding a phone, Biggs said. A woman the man was with left the scene.

Officers gave the man multiple commands to leave the scene, but he didn’t cooperate and was arrested.

The man will be booked into Fresno County jail for interfering with the investigation, Biggs said.