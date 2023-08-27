Man in his 60s unresponsive after a fight near downtown Fresno. Cops on hunt for suspect

A man is in the hospital Saturday night after a fight near downtown Fresno

Officers responded to the altercation at 9:30 p.m. at G Street, near the Fresno Rescue Mission, Lt. Zeb Price said.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 60s on the ground unresponsive.

Price said the man “clearly had some injuries to him” after he was struck with a fist and kicked. It’s unknown if the victim was kicked while he was on the ground, Price said.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

Price said there was a disturbance that turned into a fight that broke out between the victim and the suspect, described to be a man in his 20s or 30s.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect was last seen going north on G Street towards Ventura.

“We really don’t have many details as to why the disturbance occurred,” Price said.

Detectives were on scene to investigate the assault and canvassing for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.