Man, 61, stabbed dead in his Bronx building is boro’s first homicide of 2024

A 61-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Bronx building early Friday — the first homicide in the borough this year, police said.

The murder happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Creston Ave. near E. Fordham Road in Fordham, where police said Tyrone Padilla was found in the second-floor stairwell with several stab wounds in his neck and upper body.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.

There was no immediate arrest.