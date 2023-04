A 61-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday in a Harlem park, police said.

Pressie Taylor of Harlem was found around 5:20 p.m. with a stab wound to his chest in the Brigadier General Charles Young Park on W. 145th St. and Lenox Ave.

Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

A police source said the stabbing stemmed from a prior argument.

A 63-year-old man was taken into custody with charges pending, the police said.