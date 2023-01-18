Man, 62, critical after assault outside Scranton bar, two men are charged

Jan. 17—Two Scranton brothers are jailed on felony assault charges after they beat a 62-year-old man outside a city bar early Friday, police said.

The suspects — Brandon and Dylan Crusen — are scheduled for court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing. The men, ages 21 and 27, respectively, both of 430 Putnam St., face counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

The pair repeatedly struck Michael Williams, of Scranton, outside the Thirsty Elephant on Wyoming Avenue shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

Williams remained in critical condition Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Joanne Quaglia said.

The victim suffered several breaks in his face, according to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolmen Isaac Troutman and Timothy Merkel. An emergency room doctor told police Williams had a broken jaw, broken left eye orbital and a broken nose.

Those at the bar told investigators Williams and Dylan Crusen argued while inside the bar. As Williams left to smoke a cigarette outside, Dylan Crusen and others left as well.

A patron, Xomara Alper, heard yelling outside and ran to see what was happening. Williams was unconscious and bleeding from his face.

"What was I supposed to get stabbed?" Dylan Crusen yelled, she told officers. "He had a knife."

Police did not find a knife at the scene or among Williams' belongings, they wrote in an affidavit.

The Crusen brothers had already left by the time police arrived but Alper managed to find Dylan Crusen's Facebook account and identified him.

One of the owners, Boonie Souryavong, arrived and provided police with security camera footage of the assault, police said. They wrote that it showed Brandon Crusen shove Williams against a wall. The 62-year-old fell to the ground.

Brandon Crusen kicked Williams in his head and then Dylan Crusen punched him roughly a dozen times around his face, police said. Alper and Souryavong identified the assailants as the two brothers.

The pair turned themselves over to police later Friday, Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said.

Brandon Crusen is held at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. Dylan Crusen is at the jail on $50,000 bail.

A benefit for Williams is planned Feb. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Thirsty Elephant, said the victim's son, Rob Williams.

