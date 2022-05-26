Man, 62, who died by suicide at Lockheed Martin gate was an aircraft mechanic on leave

The man who shot himself in the head inside a vehicle after improperly trying last week to enter a Lockheed Martin facility was an aircraft mechanic who had been employed for the aerospace company for nearly 20 years.

Richard Bains died of a shotgun wound, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At the time of his death on May 19, Bains was on an administrative leave, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said on Thursday. He did not elaborate.

When Bains approached a security guard at the main gate, the guard noticed something amiss. During the nearly 10-minute interaction, the guard engaged with Bains, then alerted supervision for additional support at the Lockheed Martin main entry gate in northwest Fort Worth near White Settlement.

Police locked down the area about 5:30 a.m. while they investigated the man’s briefcase and his vehicle. Police said the briefcase and car were X-rayed and held no explosives.

Bains was “in distress” and trying to gain entry into the facility before security challenged him, White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook has said.

Police expanded their lock down “based upon comments the suspect made prior to the shooting,” and after locating a “suspicious device,” in the suspect’s vehicle. They determined there were no explosives.

The man told security he was looking for a federal office and wanted to talk to the FBI, which guards thought might be a security threat, Cook said.