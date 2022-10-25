Man, 62, dies after fight with roommate, 88, in assisted-living home in Lower Valley

El Paso police homicide detectives are investigating after a 62-year-old man died Monday evening after a fight with his 88-year-old roommate at a Lower Valley assisted living home.

The man died at a hospital after the fight at the Loving Care Assisted Living Facility at 180 CR Croom Road in the Ascarate area, Sgt. Robert Gomez, a police spokesman, told Channel 9-KTSM.

The death is being investigated as a "possible homicide" by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, police officials said.

More news:El Paso DA, public defender open to cooperation on case backlog, but no action taken yet

Information regarding the fight, the cause of death and the names of the men were not immediately released as an investigation continues.

It is the second death being investigated by El Paso police detectives in as many days after the body of a man was found Sunday in an alley off Trowbridge Drive near Geronimo Drive. Investigators are awaiting on formal identification and autopsy results to determine a cause of death, a police spokesman said.

Crime:El Paso teen arrested again as another burglary rash hits Upper Valley, West Side

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man, 62, dies after fight with roommate, 88, at assisted-living home