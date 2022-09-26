Man, 62, killed in fatal shooting Sunday in Akron is identified

A 62-year-old man was shot and died Sunday afternoon in an Akron apartment.

The man, who was identified Wednesday afternoon as Derrick Eldon Wilkes of Akron, was shot inside an apartment in the 800 block of Copley Road, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The location is in a predominantly residential neighborhood in West Akron.

Akron police said Monday they continued to investigate the death and had no suspect information.

The man was shot about 12:50 p.m. and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General. He died at 1:02 p.m.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso, the medical examiner's office said. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

