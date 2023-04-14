Man, 63, arrested for alleged arson in Ala Wai boat fire

Apr. 14—A 63-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of arson following a boat fire at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire on a 43-foot fishing boat at the harbor Wednesday night, which prompted an arson investigation by police after it was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

At around 7:45 p.m. Thursday the suspect was located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, HPD said.

No one was on board the boat at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Damage to the vessel was estimated at $600,000, according to police. Heat from the flames also caused exterior damage to a nearby boat.