Man, 63, dies after single-vehicle crash in Wilmington's South Bridge neighborhood Tuesday

A 63-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Wilmington's South Bridge community.

The man, who was not identified, crashed about 7:55 a.m. while traveling in the 200 block of S. Market St. He was taken to an area hospital, where police said he died.

While the crash remains under investigation, in conjunction with the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences, police believe the driver experienced a medical emergency that caused the crash and his death.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man, 63, dies following single-vehicle crash in Wilmington