Man, 63, sentenced to 30 years prison for killing girlfriend near Ormond Beach

A 63-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend because she planned to leave him, according to court records.

Nelson Rivera entered a plea of no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree murder as part of the plea agreement. Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.

Rivera was adjudicated guilty and received 580 days of credit for time served in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

This morning in Volusia County, defendant Nelson Rivera pled no contest to Second-Degree Murder and was sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison.



On Sept. 22, 2021, Rivera strangled his girlfriend inside their Ormond Beach home before stabbing her to death with a knife. pic.twitter.com/y2Wgw100g4 — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) April 28, 2023

Officials: 'Jealous' boyfriend accused of killing girlfriend in home near Ormond Beach

Love-triangle murder: Ex-Volusia County worker sentenced to life for killing another worker in love-triangle

Rivera killed Elizabeth Crisanti, 62, whose body was found Sept. 22, 2021, in her home at 240 Orange Grove Road near Ormond Beach.

A few weeks before she was murdered, Cristanti told a granddaughter that she had a dream in which Rivera killed her, according to a report.

Crisanti had a plan for herself and her grandchildren to escape from Rivera, who was always checking her cellphone and was described as jealous and controlling, an arrest report states.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man convicted of killing girlfriend near Ormond Beach gets 30 years