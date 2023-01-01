Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said.

The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said.

The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving victim, a 38-year-old woman knifed in the torso, got into a van and headed to BronxCare Health System, about a half mile away, according to cops.

The man could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The woman was admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

There were no immediate arrests.