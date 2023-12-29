Man, 63, stabbed during Bronx robbery: police

A 63-year-old man was stabbed as he fended off four muggers on a Bronx street early Friday, cops said.

The victim was on Fulton Ave. near E. 169th St. in Grand Concourse just before 3 a.m. when four men in dark clothing ran up to him, demanding his belongings.

During the clash, one of the muggers pulled a knife and jammed it into the victim’s side under the right arm.

The thieves managed to take $100 before running off, leaving their victim bleeding in the street, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he’s expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area Friday looking for surveillance video that could help them identify the muggers.