Man, 63, stabbed in Lansing dispute

LANSING — A 63-year-old man suffered minor injuries Sunday night when he was stabbed, police said Monday.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Bates Street about 10:35 p.m., LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said. When officers arrived, they found the man, who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene, Gulkis said.

Police did not say what led to the incident or what charges the suspect may face.

