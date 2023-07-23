Man, 64, arrested on suspicion of leading deputies on high-speed pursuit in Apple Valley

Keith Dewayne Sullivan, 64, was arrested on suspicion of leading deputies on high-speed pursuit through Apple Valley.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of leading deputies on a high-speed vehicular pursuit through Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at around 8:08 p.m. on Friday, Deputy Gabriel Dominguez initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Bear Valley and Joshua roads in Apple Valley.

The area is located east of Central Road and near the Lone Wolf Colony.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Keith Dewayne Sullivan of Apple Valley, did not stop and continued driving his vehicle in an attempt to evade the deputy, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputy Dominguez at times reached speeds of nearly 90 mph as he pursued Sullivan, who forced other drivers off the roadway and went into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Sullivan was eventually stopped and arrested on suspicion of felony evading, and evading while driving into oncoming traffic, sheriff’s officials said.

He was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com

