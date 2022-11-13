Man, 64, dies after being struck by vehicle in York County; police investigating

A man died while trying to cross the road in York County after a white sedan hit him on Saturday night.

The car was driving east on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, when it struck the 64-year-old man then drove off. State police responded to the call at about 8:15 p.m.

The man was taken to the Riverside Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

State police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call (757) 4253-4923 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Everett Eaton, 262-902-7896, everett.eaton@virginiamedia.com