Man, 64, dies after crashing truck near Harrington early Friday

A 64-year-old man was killed Friday morning after his pickup truck veered off a Harrington-area roadway and crashed into several items.

The man has not been identified, pending next of kin notification, Delaware State Police said.

The man was driving a Ford pickup truck northbound on Prospect Church Road, according to Sgt. India Sturgis, a police spokesperson. After passing the intersection of Hammondtown Road about 6:10 a.m., Sturgis said the truck drifted off the roadway, striking a residence, a wooden clothesline post and a tree.

The man, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was investigated. Anyone who witnessed this incident should contact police at (302) 698-8457.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man killed after crashing pickup truck near Harrington Friday