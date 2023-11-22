Man, 64, gunned down overnight in the East Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police said

A 64-year-old man was fatally wounded overnight in the East Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a victim was sitting inside of his vehicle in the 1800 block of South Canalport Avenue when someone opened fire in his direction, striking him 14 times, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene in a pick-up truck.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.