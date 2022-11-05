Man, 65, charged with assault in Waikiki stabbing

Nov. 5—A 65-year-old man was charged today in connection with Saturday's stabbing that left a 30-year-old man critically injured in Waikiki.

Leland E. Hamilton was charged with first-degree assault. His bail is set at $150, 000.

Honolulu police said a suspect followed the victim into an alley at 2270 Kalakaua Ave. and stabbed him several times in the stomach with a knife at about 11 :55 p.m.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken in critical condition to The Queen's Medical Center.

Police arrested Hamilton Wednesday in the Ala Moana area on suspicion of attempted murder.