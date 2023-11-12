Man, 65, dead under 'suspicious' circumstances in Juniata Park; 1 male detained, police say

JUNIATA PARK - A 21-year-old man has been detained after a 65-year-old man was found dead under what authorities say are suspicious circumstances inside a Juniata Park home.

Investigators found a 65-year-old man dead in the living room of a home on the 4100 block of I Street early Sunday morning, a little after 3 a.m., according to officials.

The man suffered trauma to his face and was pronounced by medics at the scene.

Police are investigating the matter, saying no weapon has been found, but a 21-year-old man has been detained.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

