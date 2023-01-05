Man, 65, kicked off fire escape of Bronx apartment building later dies from brain and spinal injuries, death ruled homicide

A 65-year-old man kicked off a fire escape by a fellow resident of his Bronx apartment building plunged 20 feet and later died from brain and spinal cord injuries, police said Thursday.

Kevin Madison’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Madison was hanging out with people in a bedroom in the apartment building where he lived on Cruger Ave. near Mace Ave. in Allerton when 33-year-old Kymasa Holmes stepped inside about 5:55 a.m. Sept. 3, cops said.

Holmes, who also lives in the building, demanded everyone leave the room so he could be alone with his girlfriend. That sparked a confrontation, during which the victim grabbed a knife, police said.

Holmes then punched Madison several times and kicked him off the fire escape, sending him plummeting 20 feet to the sidewalk below, police said.

Medics rushed Madison to Jacobi Medical Center with bleeding on the brain and fractured vertebrae.

Holmes was arrested for attempted murder a month later on Nov. 4, police said.

Madison died Nov. 24 and his death has now been deemed a homicide by the city Medical Examiner. The suspect could face upgraded charges in the wake of Madison’s death.

Holmes has two prior arrests, for weapon possessionand marijuana possession.