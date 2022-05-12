Man with 65 outstanding warrants in Meck County nabbed when police bust drug lab

A man with 65 active outstanding warrants has been arrested after an investigation that led police to what appeared to be an illegal drug laboratory, WLOS reports.

WLOS reported on Tuesday, Hendersonville police officers found what was believed to be a “portable clandestine lab.” They found it while following up on reports of something that had been stolen.

“Very residential, families all around us, everything from older folks, like, up to kids,” neighbor Diane Newman told WLOS. “So, that was unexpected.”

ALSO READ: Police: Several shots fired as officers look for suspects in multi-county high-speed chase

Gage Brodin Karet, 32, was arrested there and booked on several charges:

Five counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Two counts of financial card fraud

One count of possessing stolen property

One count of burglary

One count of firearm by felon

One count of resist delay obstruct

Karet, 32, was arrested Tuesday on Bridgett Loop Road when Hendersonville police found what they believed to be a portal clandestine lab, WLOS reports.

Hendersonville Public Information Officer Allison Justus told WLOS the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped remove contaminated items from the property.

Hendersonville officials confirmed to WLOS that Karet does not own the property, which is reportedly listed on Airbnb.

“The people who’ve rented short-term seemed to be very nice,” Patrick Tighe told WLOS. “No issues at all.”

Karet also has 65 active outstanding warrants in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. His warrants include the offenses of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft and felony larceny.

ALSO READ: Meck sheriff: Fingerprinting for gun permits now first-come, first serve after judge’s order

According to WLOS, further charges are expected related to a number of break-ins in Hendersonville and Henderson County.

Karet has not yet been charged with any drug-related offenses.

One of Karet’s arrest warrants is out of Hendersonville. It alleged he used a credit card to buy more than $800 in Airbnb gift cards from Walmart while knowing the credit card was “obtained and retained by financial transaction card theft.”

Another arrest warrant said Karet allegedly broke into a car with “things of value” with “the intent to commit larceny.”

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies arrest man accused of breaking in to church, homes in Burke County)