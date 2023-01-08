Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff

Jan. 8—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to an hours-long standoff in which he is believed to have fired hundreds of shots from the windows, striking two nearby houses.

David Nugent, 66, was taken into custody Saturday morning. He was arraigned and jailed without bail later in the day.

No injuries were reported, but the neighborhood was kept on edge for hours and the incident drew nationwide attention as a TV documentary crew was broadcasting live during the incident.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police initially issued a shelter in place advisory Friday night. A second statement released around 7 a.m. Saturday signaled the end of the incident.

Multiple calls from address

According to a statement released Saturday afternoon by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Pennsylvania State Police captain Patrick J. Dougherty:

Wilkes-Barre Township police were initially called to Chestnut Street to respond to a man making multiple calls for emergency services.

When examined by medics, the man, identified as Nugent, refused hospital transport in writing. He was determined to be the only occupant of the residence on Chestnut Street.

Later that day, a female caller contacted 911 saying that she believed Nugent was suffering from hallucinations as a result of a medical condition, according to the statement.

Officers were dispatched back to the area around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, to a residence near Nugent's home for a report of projectiles being fired into the home, which was occupied at the time.

Police observed a bullet hole in the front door, as well as a broken window on the second story of the residence.

Between the initial response around 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., police heard approximately 30 gunshots coming from the Chestnut Street home that they had been to earlier in the day.

Police were unable to speak to Nugent, despite multiple attempts to contact him.

As a result, the report of a barricaded gunman was dispatched out, and officers from Wilkes-Barre City and Ashley Borough were called in to assist, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney's office. The state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was mobilized and also called in.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, the SERT was able to breach the door to the residence, located Nugent lying on the floor in an upstairs bedroom and took him into custody without firing a shot. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Two SERT members were struck by pellets from Nugent's weapon but were uninjured. Interviews with the two troopers, detailed in the police criminal complaint filed against Nugent on Saturday, revealed that the pellets were believed to be birdshot.

Criminal complaint filed

The criminal complaint filed against Nugent provided more details about the incident. In the complaint, state troopers allege that the female who contacted 911 earlier in the day, identified in the complaint as Nugent's ex-wife, told dispatchers that Nugent had an infection and was taking medication for it, potentially causing hallucinations.

The complaint alleges that the rounds fired by Nugent were fired through the walls and doors of the residence toward police, other houses and the general public.

State police also say that Nugent's ex-wife told them that he had multiple firearms inside the residence and was in possession of over 200 rounds of ammunition.

Luzerne County 911 documented in excess of 228 discharges from Nugent's residence throughout the course of the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Magisterial District Judge Michael Dotzel approved an arrest warrant charging Nugent with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Nugent was arraigned by Judge Dotzel around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Dotzel's chambers in Wilkes-Barre Township.

He was formally charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and two counts of aggravated assault — all felony charges. Nugent was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

He was denied bail by Dotzel and remanded into the custody of the state police for transport to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

State police were still on scene Saturday afternoon and the incident is still under investigation. Chestnut Street remained closed to traffic while state police continue their investigation.

Investigation on Saturday revealed that two Marcy Street homes were actually struck by gunfire alleged to come from Nugent's residence, with an additional fragment found in the vicinity of a third home on Marcy Street.

Both of the homes that were struck by gunfire were occupied at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

Some of the incident was captured and broadcasts live on the TV show "On Patrol: Live," which was in town to follow officers from Wilkes-Barre City on their rounds Friday night and Saturday night.