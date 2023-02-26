Man, 66, fatally shot Sunday morning in midtown Columbus, coroner says

A 66-year-old man was shot dead Sunday morning along the Wynnton Road corridor in midtown Columbus, the coroner said.

James McTyre was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 7:10 a.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

He was dead on the scene of the shooting at 2100 Wynnton Road, Bryan said. That’s at the intersection of Wynnton Road and Brown Avenue.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, Columbus police said officers were called at 6:12 a.m. to a reported car crash outside the China Inn restaurant, where investigators determined McTyre, the driver, had gunshot wounds.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced him dead after emergency medics were unable to revive him, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Kelly Phillips at 706-225-4408 or kphillips@columbusga.org.

McTyre’s death marks Columbus’ 10th homicide so far this year, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s count.