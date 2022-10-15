Man, 66, gunned down in Queens home; suspect taken into custody

A 66-year-old man was fatally shot during a clash inside a Queens home Saturday, police said.

Cops responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 9 a.m. found the victim shot three times in the chest inside a single-family home on 230th Place near 141st Ave, cops said.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The man’s name was not immediately disclosed.

Another man found inside the home was taken into custody for murder, cops said. Official charges were pending.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting or if the two men were related.