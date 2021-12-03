Man, 67, charged with stealing ambulance that was left running is held on $25,000 bail

A 67-year-old man was ordered held on $25,000 bail on allegations he stole an ambulance and drove 11 miles before crashing on DuSable Lake Shore Drive downtown, according to prosecutors.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz set bail for Terry Hatley Friday afternoon during a hearing that was broadcast live on YouTube.

Hatley, who was also ordered on electronic monitoring, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance, and several traffic violations, according to Chicago police.

The incident began about 9 a.m. Wednesday when paramedics who were helping a patient left their ambulance empty and running in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

After jumping into the ambulance, Hatley rear-ended a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban in the northbound lanes of the 700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, about 10 miles away, and was taken into custody, police said. No one was injured.

Prosecutors said in court Friday that after his arrest, Hatley was found to have .1 gram of what was suspected to be heroin, and has at least two felony convictions, one of which is drug-related, while the other is a 1999 armed robbery.

Hatley, of the 4300 block of South Wabash Avenue, is due back in court Dec. 22 at the Skokie Courthouse.

