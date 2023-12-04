Man, 67, dies when he is run over after falling from truck being towed in Dallas lot

As his truck was being towed early Sunday from a Dallas parking lot, a 67-year-old man jumped onto its driver’s side, fell, was run over and died, police said.

James Smith was lying in the lot in the 10000 block of Shoreview Road when an officer arrived about 3:15 a.m., Dallas police said.

Smith died at a hospital.

The tow truck driver, Roberto Padilla, was found at the Dallas Auto Pound. Police arrested Padilla, 25, on suspicion of manslaughter.

