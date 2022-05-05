Man, 67, found guilty of murdering daughter-in-law over disrespect

May 5—A Kern County jury found a 67-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of his daughter-in-law after she disrespected him.

Jagjit Singh showed no reaction while Judge John W. Lua read the verdict and listened via headphones to the proceedings translated into Punjabi.

Singh shot Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37, three times on Aug. 26, 2019, prosecutors said. On that day, Singh pleaded with Kaur Kooner to stop her infidelity, and then she disrespected him, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

Kaur Kooner told him to mind his own business, and told her father-in-law, "I am going to rip off your beard and stick it up your (expletive)," said David Torres, Singh's attorney. Torres and his co-counsel, Navraj Rai, were seeking a voluntary manslaughter verdict.

Laljit Sidhu, a Punjabi and Sikh expert, testified last week that cutting off hair is against Sikh practice and would be considered an act of sacrilege.

Deputy District Attorney Kara Thompson and Torres declined to comment on the case Wednesday, pending the completion of the second stage of trial. Jurors are set to meet Thursday to deliberate circumstances of aggravation alleged by the Kern County District Attorney's office in the second round of the trial.

During opening statements, Thompson said Singh shot Kaur Kooner once from behind, walked to the front and shot her twice because the "shot from the back wasn't enough for him to kill her."

Torres said Singh became very upset after hearing Kaur Kooner talk about leaving her husband and their two children, as well as comments she made that violated his beliefs. Kaur Kooner's husband previously testified his wife abused him and had arguments with Singh over his religious beliefs.

