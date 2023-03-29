Man, 67, sucker-punched in face by stranger in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

A 67-year-old man was cold-clocked by a stranger in an unprovoked attack while waiting for a train in a Brooklyn subway station, cops said Wednesday.

The victim was waiting for a Manhattan-bound R train inside the Union St. station in Park Slope when the attacker, sitting on a nearby bench, suddenly stood up about 8:45 a.m. Monday, cops said.

Without saying a word the stranger punched the victim in the head and ran off, cops said.

Medics took the stunned victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries and released.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds with a dark complexion and medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, gray pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.