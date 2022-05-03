Man, 68, accused of murdering woman at residence in Eastern Kentucky

A Clay County man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a home Tuesday.

Elzie Wagers, 68, of Arnetts Fork Road, was arrested at about noon, after the Clay County sheriff’s office was called to a home off Arnetts Fork Road about a “possible altercation” involving Wagers and a woman, in which the woman might have been killed, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The name of the woman who died was not released pending notification of her next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.

Wagers was being held in the Clay County Detention Center.