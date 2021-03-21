Man, 68, in critical condition after being punched in face on subway

Wes Parnell, New York Daily News
·2 min read

NEW YORK — A 68-year-old man was punched in the face by a stranger while riding the train in Tribeca, leaving him in critical condition, police said Sunday.

The victim was minding his business riding an uptown No. 1 train when the assailant, sporting a fedora, black leather jacket, pink hoodie and an elaborate gold necklace, boarded the train at the Franklin Street stop about 2:40 p.m. Friday, cops said.

Without warning, the 6-foot-2 straphanger walloped the victim in the face.

Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan, where he was in critical but stable condition, police said.

The assailant fled the train but not before surveillance cameras captured him walking through the station looking at his cellphone. Police released images of the suspect Sunday and asked the public's help identifying him and tracking him down.

The suspect is believed to be about 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

The attack comes as violence has picked up in the underground, despite a roughly 75% drop in ridership since the pandemic.

On Friday, a man slashed a victim in the face on a Bronx train after getting in an argument. The assailant pulled out a box cutter as the train pulled into the Cypress Avenue station around 9:30 p.m. and sliced him above the lip, cops said.

Earlier Friday, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and the leg in an unprovoked attack onboard a Brooklyn No. 4 train rumbling into the Nevins Street station around 12:10 a.m., cops said.

About 500 additional police officers were deployed in February into the transit system to deal with the alarming amount of attacks.

Recommended Stories

  • Protected sharks in backyard swimming pool lead to dealer’s conviction, NY officials say

    The sharks, once offered for sale on MonsterFishKeepers.com, are now at the New York Aquarium at Coney Island.

  • Italian parents and children protest against COVID school closures

    Thousands of Italian parents, children and teachers protested in squares up and down the country on Sunday against what they call the unnecessary closure of schools to try to curb COVID-19 infections. The protests, the first of any significance against Mario Draghi's national unity government that took office last month, were held in more than 35 squares nationwide including Rome's Piazza del Popolo and Milan's central Piazza Duomo. Demonstrators in Rome wore dunce's caps to indicate the impact of the closures on students' education, while in Milan pupils' messages and placards were propped against their school rucksacks placed on the ground.

  • Atlanta shooting of Asian women was racially motivated, U.S. senator says

    U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday expressed doubts about FBI Director Chris Wray's initial assessment that the fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas may not constitute a hate crime, saying it "looks racially motivated." "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation." Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday.

  • Antetokounmpo’s 26 points, 15 assists lead Bucks past Spurs for sixth straight win

    Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Jrue Holiday added 21.

  • ‘An all-hands moment’: Republicans are rallying behind new voting limits

    From statehouses to Washington, the fight over who can vote and how — often cast as "voting integrity" — has galvanized a Republican Party in search of unifying mission in the post-Trump era.

  • Police release photo of suspect in vicious subway attack on Asian American man

    Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week

  • A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states

    Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 and get the country back to normal, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better. A surprising new analysis found that states such as South Carolina, Florida and Missouri that raced ahead of others to offer the vaccine to ever-larger groups of people have vaccinated smaller shares of their population than those that moved more slowly and methodically, such as Hawaii and Connecticut. Vaccine supplies proved insufficient or unpredictable, websites crashed and phone lines became jammed, spreading confusion, frustration and resignation among many people.

  • MasterClass, where experts share in the joy of learning

    Students of the online instruction course MasterClass have gained knowledge from some of the world's leading actors, writers, filmmakers, athletes and others sharing their wisdom and experience. Correspondent David Pogue talks with CEO David Rogier about the popularity of MasterClass during lockdown, and with instructors Helen Mirren and Penn & Teller about reaching an audience passionate for their expertise.

  • 6-year-old killed in Pasadena apartment over spilled water, police say

    Police say Laurionne Walker and the shooter, who are related in some way, according to investigators, were involved in an argument over spilled water.

  • Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

    The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 rules to include four provinces surrounding the capital Manila, and restrict travel to and from these areas for two weeks beginning on Monday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections. The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Sunday. Only essential travel to and from the capital region and the four provinces, which Roque called the bubble area, will be allowed.

  • Lingard screamer gives West Ham lead v. Arsenal

    Jesse Lingard blasts a spectacular half-volley from the edge of the box into the corner to put West Ham in front of Arsenal.

  • Miranda Lambert Fans Are Losing It Over Her Husband’s Swoon-Worthy Instagram Post

    This caption is so romantic.

  • Chevy Tri-Five Plays With LS Power

    Even people who aren’t into the Tri-Fives are going to be impressed by this car.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • 6-year-old girl shot multiple times in Pasadena dies

    Police say the girl and the shooter, who are related in some way, according to investigators, were involved in an argument over spilled water.

  • Brooklyn resident, 90, has contagious Brazilian variant of COVID-19, Cuomo says

    NEW YORK — The first New York case of the Brazilian coronavirus variant was found in an elderly Brooklyn resident, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. The Brazilian variant is more easily transmitted and can cause more severe illness in those who are infected, researchers say. The Brooklyn patient is in their 90s and has “no travel history,” Cuomo said. The case was discovered at Mount Sinai ...

  • ‘Deadly Illusions’ Review: Kristin Davis Hires the Wrong Nanny in Silly, Sexy Thriller

    It’s tricky deciding what kind of cheese “Deadly Illusions,” a diverting thriller starring Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney streaming on Netflix, is exactly. Soft and overripe, from the look of it. Which poses the question, when is its cheesiness intentional and when is it clumsy? From the movie’s nudging title sequence — with steady fretful […]

  • On Covering the NFT Hype

    In a bull market, people new to crypto will seek out any information they can, from serious to silly. What should they find?

  • Ancient art returns to public view in Rome

    Hidden away for decades, one of the most important private collections of antiquities, the Torlonia Marbles, is being put on public display once again.

  • Heavy rains in Australia's east bring worst floods in 50 years

    Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over the weekend have brought the worst flooding in half a century in some areas, authorities said on Sunday, forcing thousands to evacuate and damaging hundreds of houses. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the downpour across the state, Australia's most populous with 8 million people, was worse than initially expected, especially for low-lying areas in Sydney's northwest. "Yesterday, we were hoping it will only be a one-in-20-year event, now it looks like a one-in-50-year event," Berejiklian said at a televised briefing.