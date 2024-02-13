Man, 68, faces over 100 years in prison after sexually abusing two girls, Sacramento DA says

A Sacramento County jury found a 68-year-old guilty last week of 12 counts related to sexually assaulting two preteen girls and faces a sentence of more than a 100 years in a California prison, prosecutors said.

Greg Jimenez was found guilty of three counts of lewd acts on a child and nine counts of forcible lewd acts on a child. The jury also found true a substantial sexual misconduct allegation, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Jimenez, a friend of the victims’ family, sexually assaulted two girls when they visited his home and were passengers in his car. One child was between 6 and 11 years old, prosecutors said.

Jimenez pulled this girl’s hair and choked her, prosecutors said. He dissuaded the girl from speaking about the abuse by saying no one loved her and she would get into trouble if she revealed the abuse.

The victim’s sister also was sexually assaulted, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Jimenez is scheduled to be sentenced March 29, and could receive as many as 102 years in his sentence, prosecutors said.