Man, 69, accused of touching girls at Palisades High School homecoming game

A 69-year-old Northampton County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched and harassed five girls, including an 11-year-old, during an Upper Bucks County high school homecoming football game.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Palisades High School in Nockamixon which was hosting Pen Argyl Area High School on Friday night after administrators reported that several girls claimed they were approached, talked to, and touched in “various ways” by an adult male during the game.

The man was later identified as Jay Donchez, of Windgap, according to police.

A Northampton County man is accused in inappropriate contact with children attending the Palisades High School homecoming game on Oct. 7, 2022.

The incidents happened during the homecoming court ceremony when the girls told school staff that a man touched them without their consent.

The11-year-old said that she was at the game with friends when Donchez approached them, and told the girl he liked her jacket and guessed she was in sixth-grade. He then touched her inappropriately and told her he'd see her later, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 12-year-old also at the game with friends said that Donchez approached her and told her she was beautiful and that she had beautiful hair before he ran his hand through her hair making the girl feel uncomfortable, the affidavit said.

Another 12-year-old girl with the victim added Donchez allegedly asked them how old they were and what grade they were in and if the 12-year-old was single.

Two more incidents with Donchez allegedly took place at the snack stand during the game.

He approached a 14-year old as she walked by him and told her that she had beautiful hair, asked how long she had been growing it and if he could touch it. Before the girl could answer, he ran his hands through her hair, which the girl said made her uncomfortable.

He approached a group of teen girls at the snack stand and started guessing what grade they were in and if they attended Palisades, authorities said. The girls said the man introduced himself as "Jay with the cane."

As a 17-year-old started walking away, she felt Donchez's rub his hand across her back without her consent. Another 16-year-old at the snack bar claimed Donchez poked his finger into her chest and attempted to grab her arm, but she moved, the affidavit said.

A constable took Donchez into custody and he was arrested. He faces misdemeanor and summary charges for harassment, disorderly conduct, indecent assault on a person under 13 years-old and assault charges.

He was arraigned and released on unsecured bail.

State police are asking anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Jordan Rhodes at the Dublin barracks at 215-766-5031

