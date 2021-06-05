Man, 69, dies in fatal Wahiawa stabbing; suspect arrested

Jun. 5—A 69-year-old man was killed in an early-morning stabbing in Wahiawa today, police said.

Positive identification is pending.

The stabbing occurred at a halfway house on Uluwehi Street at about 3 :15 a.m.

Police said a 32-year-old man stabbed the victim numerous times in the upper body. The suspect then allegedly attempted to stab another man, 38, and fled the scene. Police said the 38-year-old man did not sustain any injuries.

An all-points bulletin was issued for the suspect. Approximately a half-hour later, patrol officers located him nearby and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Police also recovered a knife from the scene, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department's Homicide Detail.

Area residents described the victim as a friendly and intelligent man. He always said hello and waved to neighbors. "He was the nicest guy, " said a neighbor who declined to give his name. The resident often observed him sitting on a lawn chair in the carport.

The victim resided at the halfway house for approximately three years.

The neighbor noted the suspect has been acting strange within the past month. He was more distant, he said. "He would stare a lot. Normally, he would say 'good morning.'"

Another neighbor said he was shocked to hear the suspect fatally stabbed the victim as he regularly saw them sitting together in the carport.

Three lawn chairs were observed near a table in carport this morning.

This is the third stabbing to occur on Oahu this week.

Nineteen-year-old Police said De La Cerda and his friend, 23, who was also visiting Hawaii from California, were confronted by a group of individuals. A fight ensued and De La Cerda was stabbed in the chest, left shoulder and left side of his torso.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office said De La Cerda died of a stab wound to the chest. The manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Oscar K. Cardona with second-degree murder in De La Cerda's death. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

An unrelated stabbing occurred near the Kapahulu Groin at about 1 :15 a.m. Tuesday. possession of a switchblade in commission of a crime and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Alexander allegedly argued with a couple by the beach. Police said the couple's friend intervened after Alexander assaulted the man sitting with his partner.

Alexander then allegedly stabbed the friend in the neck. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said his condition has improved.

Police arrested Alexander near the scene of the stabbing. He was released after posting $100, 000 bail bond and is scheduled to appear in court Honolulu District Court Monday for his arraignment.