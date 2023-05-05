Man, 70, arrested by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina in December murder, Jacksonville police say

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for murder in a man’s December shooting death in the Tallyrand area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Payne Fair Johnson Jr., the suspect, was located on March 1, 2023, and arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, JSO said.

Johnson had an extradition hearing and was taken to Jacksonville. According to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search, Johnson was booked into the Duval County Jail early Thursday morning.

The original crime happened on Sunday, Dec. 4. JSO officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at “an outdoor industrial area” in the 1300 block of Wigmore Street and found a man in his mid-60s had been shot. JFRD pronounced the man dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO said investigators received tips from the community after “a media briefing and several social media releases,” and they were able to identify Johnson as a person of interest and issue an arrest warrant for him.

Johnson’s next court date is set for Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.