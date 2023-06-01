Man, 70, found dead in portable restroom in Canton, cause of death unclear

CANTON ‒ A 70-year-old city man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a portable restroom.

The body was discovered around 2 p.m. in a parking lot in the 900 block of 30th Street NW, the Stark County Coroner's Office confirmed.

The man's cause of death was not immediately clear. He did not have any trauma to his body. The coroner is planning a closer examination today.

It is unclear who discovered the body. The corner's office said the man appeared to be using the toilet when he died.

Canton police are looking into the matter.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

