Man, 70, pepper-sprayed in face by teen for objecting to her smoking pot in lobby of his Manhattan building

A 70-year-old man was pepper-sprayed in the face by a teen after he objected to her and her friends smoking pot in the lobby of his Manhattan NYCHA building, police said Tuesday.

The victim asked the teen and her pals to stop smoking in the lobby of his W. 17th St. building in Chelsea’s Fulton Houses and to please leave about 12:20 p.m. Monday, cops said.

The teen took offense and sprayed him in the face before running off with her friends.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor eye injuries.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday and asked the public’s help identifying her and tracking her down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.