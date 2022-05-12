Man in 70s beaten and robbed while he was cleaning cemetery, South Carolina cops say

Two men beat up a man in his 70s while he was cleaning a cemetery, then robbed him, according to a South Carolina sheriff’s department.

The man was doing yard work at the cemetery in Mullins, about 120 miles east of Columbia, on May 11 when two strangers approached him, according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The men beat up the victim, leaving him with injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement says.

They then stole his wallet and drove away in his 2004 Dodge Ram, which had a trailer attached carrying a John Deere riding lawn mower and a push mower, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck was later seen on the highway driving south toward Horry County, the statement says. Police are still searching for the men responsible and ask anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

