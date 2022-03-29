Man, 71, fatally shot by coworker on Georgia interstate, officials say

A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by his co-worker on a Georgia interstate on Monday as the two were returning home to Philadelphia, authorities said.

The victim, Samuel Sanders, was found unresponsive in a truck on Interstate 85 around 3:10 a.m. Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said. A 22-year-old had called 911 to report the incident but could not give deputies any details on what happened.

When authorities arrived, they found a panel truck with an attached U-Haul trailer in the emergency lane. Sanders was behind the wheel.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff's office said Sanders and the co-worker, Donald Carter, were in the area for a job and were traveling back to Philadelphia when they got into an argument.

Carter then allegedly shot Sanders and fled, according to a sheriff's office press release. He was later found hiding in a building adjacent to the interstate, authorities said.

Carter was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to online records.

It was not clear Tuesday if he had obtained an attorney.