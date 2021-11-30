Man, 71, found dead by wife in Queens home office in possible homicide

A 71-year-old man was found dead in an office inside his Queens home, police said Tuesday.

Roland Eicher’s wife came home about 9:45 p.m. Monday and found him dead face down in the office on the second floor of their home on Hillside Ave. near 196th St. in Hollis, cops said.

He had trauma to his face, head and neck and the office was in disarray.

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine if he died from a fall or was the victim of a homicide.