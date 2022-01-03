Man, 71, killed after walking in front of car in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK — A 71-year-old man was killed Sunday evening after he stepped off a sidewalk into the path of a car on the 6500 block of Park Blvd., Pinellas Park police say.

The man was walking east beside the road around 6:15 p.m. when he stepped in front of a 2018 Subaru Impreza driven by Donna Fowler of St. Petersburg, police say.

Police did not release the name of the man killed. They say he was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Neither speed nor impairment was a factor in the crash, police said. No criminal charges will be filed against Fowler.