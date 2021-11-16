Man, 71, in wheelchair dies after being hit by car near Wichita State, police say

A 71-year-old man in a wheelchair died after being hit by a car Monday night near Wichita State University, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 7:50 p.m. Monday about an injury accident in the 1900 block of North Hillside and found the victim critically injured. Life-saving measures were done by EMS and the Wichita Fire Department but the victim died at the scene.

The driver was headed north on Hillside and the victim was traveling from west to east on Stadium in a non-activated crosswalk when the wreck occurred, Davidson said.

“The 27-year-old male did not see our victim and struck him,” Davidson said. “The driver did stay at the scene and immediately contact 911 to offer emergency assistance.”

Police will release the victim’s name after his family has been notified.