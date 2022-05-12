Man, 72, accused of choking woman to death at assisted living facility to make 1st appearance

A 72-year-old man will face a judge Thursday morning after deputies arrested him for second-degree murder.

Investigators said the man lived at an assisted living in Palm Coast. The woman he’s accused of killing was also a resident there.

Deputies said Cliffy Mody choked a 77-year-old woman to death when she wandered into his room at the Gold Choice Assisted Living and Memory Care facility.

The assisted living facility declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

We checked court records and could not find any prior criminal history for the suspect in Flagler County.

The worker at the facility who called 911 said Mody has hurt people before.

“He was on AL. We had a problem with him attacking somebody over so I don’t know why they didn’t just have him leave. They moved him over to memory care the last week – two weeks ago,” a caller told 911 dispatchers.

Channel 9′s Christy Turner called the jail and was told Mody is set to see a judge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

