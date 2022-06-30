Man, 72, beaten to death by cousin during wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousin during a wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday, police sources said.

Cops called to the apartment on Kosciuszko St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 4:30 a.m. found the victim dead in bed with a massive head injury. His name was not immediately released.

Also at the scene was the victim’s 60-year-old cousin, who admitted he and the victim had gotten into a fist fight that night, police sources said. No weapons were found in the home.

Police took the cousin in for questioning. Charges against him were pending.