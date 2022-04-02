Man, 72, shot during clash inside Queens apartment: police

A 72-year-old man was shot in the chest during a clash inside a Queens apartment, cops said Saturday.

The senior was arguing with a man inside an apartment on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard near 145th Drive in Springfield Gardens about 3 p.m. Friday when the unidentified suspect pulled a gun and opened fire.

The victim was hit in the chest and hand, cops said. It was not immediately clear what the two men were arguing about before the pistol was pulled.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The gunman, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black jacket, fled the apartment. No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the neighborhood Saturday looking for surveillance video images of the gunman as he fled the scene.