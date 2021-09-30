Man, 72, shot in South Side paintball attack

An angry motorist shot a 72-year-old man with a paintball gun during a parking dispute Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The shooter, angry that the 72-year-old would not let him park in a parking lot in the 2500 block of East 73rd Street, shot him in the abdomen, back and right hand.

The 72-year old suffered bruising to his body, but did not go to a hospital following the 10:45 a.m. shooting, police said.

The shooter was not arrested and detectives were investigating.